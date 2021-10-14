ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
Afghan foreign minister arrives in Turkey for talks

Reuters Updated 14 Oct 2021

A Taliban delegation, led by Afghanistan's foreign minister, arrived in Turkey's capital Ankara on Thursday to hold talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and other officials, a spokesman for Afghanistan's foreign ministry said.

NATO member Turkey maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover, and has urged those countries to step up engagement.

Neighbours Pakistan and Iran not invited as G20 tackles Afghan humanitarian crisis

At the same time, it said it will only work fully with the Taliban if they form a more inclusive administration.

Turkey has been working with Qatar to help operate Kabul airport and re-open it to international travel.

World should send pledged aid to Afghans: UNHCR

On Monday, Muttaqi appealed to the world for good relations, but avoided making firm commitments on some humanitarian issues, key concerns for the international community.

The visit comes a day after Cavusoglu told reporters that he and ministers from other countries plan to visit Kabul for talks with the Taliban.

