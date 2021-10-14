ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Surging aluminium price squeezing processors' profits

  • Aluminium prices have jumped significantly ... (and) increasing freight charges, price spreads and exchange rates are all having a big impact on processors
Reuters Updated 14 Oct 2021

TAIYUAN: Aluminium processors in China face slimmer profits this year due to surging metal prices, Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co Ltd's chairman said on Thursday.

Prices of aluminum, used in products from food cans to airplanes, have risen by more than 50% this year on strong demand and output cuts due to an energy crisis and flooding in top producer China.

"Aluminium prices have jumped significantly ... (and) increasing freight charges, price spreads and exchange rates are all having a big impact on processors," Lu Zhengfeng, chairman of the Shandong-based firm told a conference at Antaike's China International Aluminium Week.

China alumina market seen swinging to million-tonne surplus in 2022 as prices surge

The most-traded November aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to around its highest since May 2006, while three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange was at its strongest since July 2008.

Electricity prices have reached record highs in recent weeks, driven by power shortages across Asia and Europe, with China's crisis expected to last to the end of the year, crimping growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Power-intensive aluminum smelting is expected to be one of the worst-hit metal sectors.

Lu expects fabricators' revenues this year to be weaker than in 2020 and for them to face an even harder time after October.

"The upstream high aluminum prices have already transmitted to fabricators, and fabricators have to transfer the costs to the downstream sector," Lu said, adding it was uncertain whether aluminum end-users would accept that.

China's state reserve bureau has sold 280,000 tonnes of aluminum so far this year in an effort to ease prices, but Lu said the volume was "too small" and would not have a big impact.

Surging prices of metals such as magnesium and silicon - ingredients in aluminum alloys - also hurt fabricators, said Wang Weidong, an analyst with state-backed research house Antaike.

Wang said aluminum consumption this year has fallen short of market expectations, notably in the property and infrastructure sectors.

Chalco Trading Group chief analyst Yao Xizhi warned production could be hurt due to recent power curbs, with China said to prioritise residential usage.

Antaike forecast the Chinese aluminum market would swing into a deficit of 200,000 tonnes in 2022 from a surplus of 180,000 tonnes this year, and projected Chinese state reserve sales of 300,000 tonnes next year.

China’s aluminium aluminium maker aluminium industry aluminium price

Comments

1000 characters

Surging aluminium price squeezing processors' profits

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories