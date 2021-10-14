Iran warns Israel against 'military adventures'

TEHRAN: Iran warned Israel in a letter to the UN Security Council chief Thursday against any attack on its nuclear facilities after its arch-foe declared its right to use force.

"We warn the Zionist regime against any miscalculation or military adventure targeting Iran and its nuclear programme," Iran's ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote in the letter published by the Tasnim news agency.

He accused Israel of taking its "provocative and adventurous threats... to alarming levels" and said that the "systematic and explicit threats by the Zionist regime... prove that it is responsible for terrorist attacks against [Iran's] peaceful nuclear programme in the past".

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Israel "reserves the right" to use force to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

He added that, as sons of Holocaust survivors, both he and Blinken "know there are moments when nations must use force to protect the world from evil".

Blinken said: "We continue to believe that diplomacy is the most effective way," but added: "We are prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn't change course."

The remarks come amid a push to resume talks on reviving the troubled nuclear deal between Iran and the major powers which has been on life support since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out.

US President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has signalled a willingness to return to the 2015 deal, which gave Iran relief from economic sanctions in exchange for clear limits on its nuclear activities.

Israel has been staunchly opposed to its revival.

The EU envoy charged with coordinating talks on the deal, Enrique Mora, met with deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran on Thursday.