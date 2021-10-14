ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Gunfire kills three, wounds 20 at Beirut protest

AFP 14 Oct 2021

BEIRUT: Gunfire killed three people and wounded 20 at a Beirut rally organised by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements Thursday to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator.

One man died of a gun shot to the head and a second of a shot to the chest, said Mariam Hassan of the Sahel Hospital in Beirut's mainly Shiite southern suburbs.

The state-run National News Agency reported a third death at the Rasoul al-Azam hospital, also in the southern suburbs.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported 20 wounded.

AFP correspondents in the area heard heavy gunfire.

Lebanese television broadcast images of men carrying rifles and heavy weaponry.

The army reported "bursts of gunfire in the area of Tayouneh - Badaro".

Iran says ready to sell Lebanon fuel if Beirut asks

"The army rushed to cordon off the area and deploy in its neighbourhoods and their entrance. Patrols started as did the search for the shooters to detain them," it said.

In a follow-up statement, the military warned that it would open fire at anyone firing live rounds, calling on civilians to evacuate the area.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for calm to be restored and warned against attempts to drag Lebanon into violence.

Beirut

