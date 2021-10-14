ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Iranian CGS applauds Pakistan Navy's efforts for regional maritime security

  • Major General Mohammad Bagheri calls on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at NHQ
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Oct 2021

Iran has applauded the Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Director-General Public Relations (Navy) said that Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammad Bagheri called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the Naval Headquarters (NHQ).

"During meeting, bilateral Naval collaboration, prevailing maritime environment & avenues of cooperation b/w two navies were discussed," the press release said.

"The dignitary applauded PN's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region."

Earlier, the Iranian commander was presented a Guard of Honour and was also introduced to principal staff officers at NHQ.

Pakistan, Iran military leaders agree to enhance security cooperation

On Wednesday, Major General Bagheri met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and agreed to further improve bilateral defence cooperation and work together as a joint effort to tackle terrorism that remains a common enemy.

Major General Bagheri expressed the desire for further strengthening the bilateral military to military ties particularly in counter-terrorism and training domains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Bagheri discussed various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

"They dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be “Borders of Peace & Friendship”," ISPR said.

Pakistan Iran Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Iran Major General

Comments

1000 characters

Iranian CGS applauds Pakistan Navy's efforts for regional maritime security

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories