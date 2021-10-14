Iranian CGS applauds Pakistan Navy's efforts for regional maritime security

Iran has applauded the Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Director-General Public Relations (Navy) said that Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammad Bagheri called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the Naval Headquarters (NHQ).

"During meeting, bilateral Naval collaboration, prevailing maritime environment & avenues of cooperation b/w two navies were discussed," the press release said.

"The dignitary applauded PN's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region."

Earlier, the Iranian commander was presented a Guard of Honour and was also introduced to principal staff officers at NHQ.

Pakistan, Iran military leaders agree to enhance security cooperation

On Wednesday, Major General Bagheri met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and agreed to further improve bilateral defence cooperation and work together as a joint effort to tackle terrorism that remains a common enemy.

Major General Bagheri expressed the desire for further strengthening the bilateral military to military ties particularly in counter-terrorism and training domains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Bagheri discussed various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

"They dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be “Borders of Peace & Friendship”," ISPR said.