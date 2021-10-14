China reports 21 new coronavirus cases for Oct 13 vs 22 day ago

BEIJING: China reported 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 13 compared with 22 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

All but one of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The one locally transmitted case was reported in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 16 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Oct. 13, mainland China had 96,478 confirmed coronavirus cases.