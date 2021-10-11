SC seeks evidence against Zahir's mother in Noor Mukadam murder case

The Supreme Court (SC) has sought evidence against Asmat Adamjee, the mother of Zahir Jaffer, in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the bail petitions of Asmat and Zakir Jaffer on Monday. Last week, Zahir's parents approached the SC for bail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected their petitions in the case. The appeal was submitted by Advocate Khawaja Harris.

The parents were arrested on July 24 and have been incarcerated in jail since.

During the hearing, the judge observed that there was no mention of Asmat's name in the IHC order denying bail to the parents.

Advocate Khawaja told the court that the accused in the case was Zahir, stating that his parents were in Karachi at the time of the murder. We are just trying to understand the case, and seeking information so as to understand the facts, Justice Bandial replied.

The SC then sought all the evidence against Asmat and adjourned the hearing till October 18.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Islamabad will indict Zahir and others on October 14.

A police report, commonly known as challan under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), was submitted to Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on September 9. The police made Zahir's confession to killing Noor part of the challan.

Islamabad police also said that Zakir was an active accomplice in the murder of Noor and even assured his son, Zahir, that help was on its way that would dispose of the girl's body.

Zahir's father knew about Noor's detention at the resident and could have informed the police in time and saved her life, the challan adds. Upon his confession, his father gave assurance and said "our people are coming to dispose of the body" and that they will get Zahir out.