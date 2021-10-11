ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC seeks evidence against Zahir's mother in Noor Mukadam murder case

  • Justice Bandial takes up bail petitions of Asmat and Zakir Jaffer
BR Web Desk 11 Oct 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) has sought evidence against Asmat Adamjee, the mother of Zahir Jaffer, in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the bail petitions of Asmat and Zakir Jaffer on Monday. Last week, Zahir's parents approached the SC for bail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected their petitions in the case. The appeal was submitted by Advocate Khawaja Harris.

The parents were arrested on July 24 and have been incarcerated in jail since.

During the hearing, the judge observed that there was no mention of Asmat's name in the IHC order denying bail to the parents.

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Advocate Khawaja told the court that the accused in the case was Zahir, stating that his parents were in Karachi at the time of the murder. We are just trying to understand the case, and seeking information so as to understand the facts, Justice Bandial replied.

The SC then sought all the evidence against Asmat and adjourned the hearing till October 18.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Islamabad will indict Zahir and others on October 14.

A police report, commonly known as challan under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), was submitted to Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on September 9. The police made Zahir's confession to killing Noor part of the challan.

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

Islamabad police also said that Zakir was an active accomplice in the murder of Noor and even assured his son, Zahir, that help was on its way that would dispose of the girl's body.

Zahir's father knew about Noor's detention at the resident and could have informed the police in time and saved her life, the challan adds. Upon his confession, his father gave assurance and said "our people are coming to dispose of the body" and that they will get Zahir out.

Supreme Court murder case Noor Mukadam Zahir Jaffer Zakir Jaffer Asmat Adamjee

Comments

1000 characters

SC seeks evidence against Zahir's mother in Noor Mukadam murder case

Pakistan had no role in Afghanistan regime-change: President Alvi

Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

KSE-100 drops to levels last seen in March, falls over 700 points intra-day

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Read more stories