Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Zahir Jaffer's parents approached on Wednesday the Supreme Court (SC) for bail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected their petitions in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The appeal was submitted by Advocate Khawaja Harris, Aaj News reported. Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect of Noor's murder, were arrested on July 24 and have been incarcerated in jail since.

On September 29, the IHC had rejected the bail petition of Zahir's parents and ordered that the trial against them be completed within eight weeks.

A police report, commonly known as challan under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), was submitted to Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on September 9. The police made Zahir's confession to killing Noor part of the challan.

Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder: police challan

Islamabad police also said that Zakir was an active accomplice in the murder of Noor and even assured his son, Zahir, that help was on its way that would dispose of the girl's body.

Zahir's father knew about Noor's detention at the resident and could have informed the police in time and saved her life, the challan adds. Upon his confession, his father gave assurance and said "our people are coming to dispose of the body" and that they will get Zahir out.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.