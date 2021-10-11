ANL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
ASC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.25%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.44%)
FFBL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FNEL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.61%)
GGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-6.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.18%)
JSCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.95%)
KAPCO 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.59%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.79%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.48%)
NETSOL 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.35 (-5.97%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.35%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.61%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.8%)
SNGP 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
TELE 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-6.28%)
TRG 152.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-4.62%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.32%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,592 Decreased By ▼ -65.83 (-1.41%)
BR30 21,386 Decreased By ▼ -730.09 (-3.3%)
KSE100 44,093 Decreased By ▼ -384.73 (-0.87%)
KSE30 17,343 Decreased By ▼ -181.9 (-1.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

  • State Department spokesman Ned Price says the two sides also discussed 'the United States' provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people'
Reuters 11 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Sunday the first face-to-face meeting between senior US and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan was "candid and professional" and that the US side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not just their words.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US delegation in the weekend talks in Doha, Qatar, focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghans, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.

He said the two sides also discussed "the United States' provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people."

Taliban warn US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks

"The discussions were candid and professional with the US delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words," Price said in a statement.

It did not say if any agreements were reached.

On Saturday, Qatar-based Al Jazeera television quoted Afghanistan's acting foreign minister as saying that Taliban representatives asked the US side to lift a ban on Afghan central bank reserves.

It said the minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also said Washington would offer Afghans coronavirus vaccines and that the two sides discussed "opening a new page" between the two countries.

Biden administration officials told Reuters on Friday the US delegation would press the Taliban to release kidnapped American Mark Frerichs.

Another top priority would be to hold the Taliban to their commitment not to allow Afghanistan to again become a hotbed for al Qaeda or other extremists.

The Taliban took back power in Afghanistan in August, almost 20 years after they were ousted in a US-led invasion for refusing to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The US officials said the weekend meeting was a continuation of "pragmatic engagements" with the Taliban and "not about granting recognition or conferring legitimacy" to the group.

US officials say they are in contact with dozens of Americans and legal permanent residents who wish to leave Afghanistan and there are thousands of US-allied Afghans at risk of Taliban persecution still in the country.

Washington and other Western countries are grappling with difficult choices as a severe humanitarian crisis looms large in Afghanistan. They are trying to work out how to engage with the Taliban without granting the group the legitimacy it seeks, while ensuring humanitarian aid flows into the country.

United States Qatar Afghanistan State Department Doha Ned Price

Comments

1000 characters

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

Read more stories