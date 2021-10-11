ANL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.17%)
ASC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
ASL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
FFBL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
FNEL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
GGGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
GGL 37.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
JSCL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.28%)
MLCF 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.06%)
NETSOL 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.68%)
PACE 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PAEL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.6%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.69%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
SNGP 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
TRG 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.28%)
UNITY 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.02%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
BR100 4,634 Decreased By ▼ -23.99 (-0.52%)
BR30 21,818 Decreased By ▼ -298 (-1.35%)
KSE100 44,371 Decreased By ▼ -106.51 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -68.05 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ecuador's legislature to investigate president over Pandora Papers

AFP 11 Oct 2021

QUITO: Ecuador's legislature on Sunday voted to open an investigation into whether President Guillermo Lasso broke the law by keeping assets in tax havens, after the Pandora Papers leaks.

Lasso, Ecuador's first right-wing president in 14 years, is among scores of politicians, businessmen and celebrities who appear in the Pandora Papers, an investigation by an international consortium of journalists that exposed secret offshore accounts.

The probe of Lasso's activity will be conducted by the country's Constitutional Commission within 30 days, the legislature said in a statement.

The investigation is meant to determine whether the 65-year-old president "may have breached" the norm that "prohibits candidates and public officials from having their resources or assets in tax havens," the legislature said.

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

According to the Pandora Papers, Lasso controlled 14 offshore companies, most of them based in Panama, and closed them after the passage of a law in 2017 that prohibited presidential candidates from having companies in tax havens.

Lasso, who took office in May, has said that years ago he had "legitimate investments in other countries" and that he got rid of them to compete in the presidential election.

Ecuador Guillermo Lasso PandoraPapers

Comments

1000 characters

Ecuador's legislature to investigate president over Pandora Papers

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Read more stories