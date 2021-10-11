AJK President, PM pay homage to Sardar Sikander Hayat

MIRPUR (AJK: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday paid rich tributes to former AJK President and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and said that he played a vital role for the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and development of the AJK state.

Addressing the condolence reference held in Kotli after the funeral prayer of the departed distinguished AJK leader, they said the life time services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan to the Kashmir cause will always be remembered.

Both the AJK leaders reaffirmed to complete the unfinished mission of the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that today we have lost a great personality of Azad Kashmir. Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan's father and my father were the part of the meeting in which the Pakistan Accession Resolution was passed. He spent his whole life in serving the people of AJK which will always be remembered.

Addressing on occasion, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that today the state has lost a great personality which has rendered invaluable services for the construction and development of Azad Kashmir.

Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan played a vital role in every department of the state. Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan's father Ghazi Kashmir Sardar Fateh Muhammad Karailvi also played an important role in the liberation movement and he had played a significant role for the development and prosperity of the people.

He possessed high abilities which led to the welfare of the people of the state. The construction of Shahra-e-Kashmir and Kotli Stadium was the wish of Sikandar Hayat, the prime minister said and announced to name this highway and stadium after him.

Former Senior Minister of State Muhammad Nawaz and President Muslim Conference Shafiq Jral also addressed the condolence reference.

Earlier, the funeral prayers of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan were offered at Kotli Air Ground which was attended by Former Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, General Secretary PPP Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Former Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, Minister for Finance Chaudhry Akhlaq, Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik, President Muslim Conference Shafiq Jral, Former Ministers Malik Nawaz, Dr Mahmood Riaz Najib Naqi, Raja Siddique, Former Member Kashmir Council Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Member Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir, Former Presidential Adviser Sardar Abdul Manan Gohar, Former Advisor Malik Karamat, Former DG Political Affairs Malik Zulfiqar, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal , DG Health Dr Sardar Aftab, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Raqib, DIG Mirpur Division Chaudhry Sajjad, Raja Arif, former Assembly candidate Malik Muhammad Yousuf, including journalists, lawyers, political activists, and thousands of people belonging to different schools of thought. A contingent of Kotli police presented a salute as mark of respect for his services to the state.