Death of Dr A Q Khan a huge loss: Prof Khurshid

KARACHI: Expressing great grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in Islamabad, former Senator and founder of Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Professor Khurshid Ahmad extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family while terming the departure of the national hero an irrevocable loss not only for Pakistan and its people, but in fact for the whole Muslim world.

He prayed that may Allah, the Almighty, rests the departed soul in eternal peace while granting the bereaved family patience and strength to bear the loss with fortitude.

