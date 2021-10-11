ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index snaps 4-day winning streak

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi index giving up early gains to close 0.2% lower, snapping a four-session winning streak. On Saudi Arabia's benchmark index, Saudi Telecom Company fell 1.3%, while SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co retreated 2.2%.

Among other losers, Almarai declined 2.2% after the Gulf's largest dairy company reported a quarterly net profit of 409.1 million riyals ($109.1 million), down from 621.5 million riyals a year earlier. However Methanol Chemicals jumped more than 3% after it swung to a quarterly profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, helped by a 0.5% increase in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) and a 2.9% jump in its unit Alpha Dhabi Holding. IHC has agreed to buy a 41% stake in Nassar Al Refaee Trading Company, a fruit and vegetable import-export business, in a 166 million dirham ($45.2 million) deal, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a company source.

Dubai's main share index concluded flat, as gains in financial shares were offset by declines in property stocks. Average residential property prices in Dubai rose 4.4% in the 12 months to August, the strongest annual growth since February 2015, real estate investment firm CBRE Group said on Thursday.

However, an ongoing fall in rents signalled continued weakness in the long-troubled sector. Dubai rents continued to trend lower, falling by 2.7% on average in the year ending in August, CBRE said in a report.

The Qatari benchmark gained 0.2%, with Mesaieed Petrochemical climbing 1.7%. Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest lender, posted an 8% increase in nine-month net profit to 10.3 billion Qatari riyals ($2.83 billion), citing loan growth.

However, the lender traded flat. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 1.9% gain in top lender Commercial International Bank. Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 6.6% in September from 5.7% in August.

The rate remains well within the target range of between 5% and 9% set by the central bank, which meets on Oct. 28 to decide interest rates.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.2% to 11,566

ABU DHABI gained 0.3% to 7,730

DUBAI was flat at 2,774

QATAR added 0.2% to 11,553

EGYPT up 1.2% to 10,662

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,701

OMAN rose 0.2% to 3,969

KUWAIT eased 0.1% to 7,471.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Major stock markets SABIC Saudi index

Comments

Comments are closed.

Saudi index snaps 4-day winning streak

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest with state honours in Islamabad

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

US Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85

Dubai police say $136 mn worth of cocaine seized

Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive

Read more stories