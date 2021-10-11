ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Consumer goods companies walk a tightrope as inflation surges

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

CALIFORNIA: Big global brands Pepsi and Levi Strauss told investors this week they offset inflation with price increases, but rising costs of everything from aluminum to cotton signal tighter times ahead for consumer goods companies.

Freight costs and raw material prices have surged this year across industries due to global supply chain disruptions, squeezing profit margins at companies looking to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To cushion the blow, PepsiCo Inc and Levi Strauss & Co, among the first batch of consumer product companies to report quarterly earnings, have raised prices for jeans, snacks and sodas, helping results exceed expectations.

While those companies were able to pass along costs to consumers, higher prices will be a headwind until at least the end of the year with some industries likely facing pressure until the middle of 2022, analysts have said.

With government data showing inflation has started to dent consumer spending, companies must also balance the need to protect their margins with the risk that boosting prices will hit demand for their products.

Analysts at Credit Suisse characterized the breadth of inflation PepsiCo faced as "stunning".

"We expect margin pressure to be the predominant theme through the rest of this earnings season," they said. J.P.Morgan's Andrea Teixeira said PepsiCo "is feeling and will continue to feel the impact of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges."

But Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo's chief executive officer, is confident even as the company faces higher packaging material costs and truck driver wages.

"Across the world, consumer seems to be looking at pricing a little bit differently than before," Laguarta said in an analyst call, highlighting the strength of the company's brands and innovations.

inflation aluminum Big global brands Pepsi Levi Straus

Comments

Comments are closed.

Consumer goods companies walk a tightrope as inflation surges

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest with state honours in Islamabad

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

US Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85

Dubai police say $136 mn worth of cocaine seized

Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive

Read more stories