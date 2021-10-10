ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
World

Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

AFP 10 Oct 2021

ATHENS: Greece's police minister on Sunday said 250 additional guards would be deployed on the country's land border with Turkey, where thousands of asylum-seekers tried to enter last year.

"We are ready... and we are further increasing (security) forces by hiring 250 new border guards to support Greek police," Citizens' Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit to the border area of Kastanies, according to a ministry statement.

In February 2020, tens of thousands of migrants surged towards Greece after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would let migrants seeking to reach the European Union pass through.

Days of clashes with asylum seekers on the border ensued, with Greek police accusing their Turkish counterparts of firing tear gas against them.

In the aftermath of the incident, Greece invested in a new anti-migration arsenal including cameras, radar and a 40-kilometre (25-mile) steel fence over five metres (16 feet) high, to cover part of the 200-kilometre border region crossed by the river Evros.

EU official urges Greece to investigate asylum-seeker pushbacks

The Greek civil aviation authority on Saturday also said a tethered balloon known as an aerostat, equipped with a long-range thermal camera, had been deployed at Alexandroupolis airport in August to assist border surveillance.

A Zeppelin operated by EU border agency Frontex is also active in the area, state agency ANA said Sunday.

Greece has said it will examine claims of illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to enter from Turkey, made in a major investigation published Wednesday by media from several European countries.

Athens has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including claims of migrants saying they were beaten, stripped and robbed before being forced back across the land border with Turkey.

