Chohan chants 'Jiye Bhutto' slogan ahead of cricket match

LAHORE: Punjab prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday chanted 'Jiye Bhutto' slogan ahead of friendly cricket match between the treasury and opposition members in the Punjab assembly here at the Governor's House.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan People's Party for the game of cricket, Fayyaz chanted slogan of 'Jiye Bhutto' in excitement. Fayyaz was thankful to the PPP and other opposition members for participating in a friendly cricket match.

It may be noted that the PML-N MPA Rana Mashood had earlier declined to participate in a cricket match with the PTI MPAs.

The friendly match was for expressing solidarity with the national cricket team after New Zealand pulled out from the series.

Moreover, the Opposition-XI defeated Government-XI in both matches played at Governor House in Lahore. In first match, the Government-XI set a target of 98 runs that was easily chased by Opposition-XI who won the match by eight wickets. Qasim Khan Langah smashed 34 runs whereas Ali Haider Gillani scored 31 runs. Tariq Bara hit 31 runs while Fayyaz-ul-Haq Chohan made 27 runs.

In the second match, the Opposition-XI again routed Government-XI and won the title of Best of Three Friendly Cricket Series.

