ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chohan chants 'Jiye Bhutto' slogan ahead of cricket match

Recorder Report 10 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday chanted 'Jiye Bhutto' slogan ahead of friendly cricket match between the treasury and opposition members in the Punjab assembly here at the Governor's House.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan People's Party for the game of cricket, Fayyaz chanted slogan of 'Jiye Bhutto' in excitement. Fayyaz was thankful to the PPP and other opposition members for participating in a friendly cricket match.

It may be noted that the PML-N MPA Rana Mashood had earlier declined to participate in a cricket match with the PTI MPAs.

The friendly match was for expressing solidarity with the national cricket team after New Zealand pulled out from the series.

Moreover, the Opposition-XI defeated Government-XI in both matches played at Governor House in Lahore. In first match, the Government-XI set a target of 98 runs that was easily chased by Opposition-XI who won the match by eight wickets. Qasim Khan Langah smashed 34 runs whereas Ali Haider Gillani scored 31 runs. Tariq Bara hit 31 runs while Fayyaz-ul-Haq Chohan made 27 runs.

In the second match, the Opposition-XI again routed Government-XI and won the title of Best of Three Friendly Cricket Series.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab assembly Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Opposition members 'Jiye Bhutto' slogan friendly cricket match

Comments

Comments are closed.

Chohan chants 'Jiye Bhutto' slogan ahead of cricket match

Security beefed up after terror attacks in Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Periodic review of SOEs' working: MoF suggests setting up of CMU in Finance Division

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

NAO: opposition parties, lawyers' bodies mulling moving court

Rabi-ul-Awwal: PM to inaugurate celebrations today

Georgieva fights to keep IMF role, with decision expected 'very soon'

Read more stories