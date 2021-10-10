KP CM announces special package of Rs1bn for Khwaza Khela

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday announced a special package of Rs.1 billion for Tehsil Khwaza Khela; district Swat, besides construction of Tehsil Complex, up-gradation of Khwaza Khela Hospital and greater water supply scheme.

He was addressing a Workers’ Convention on the second day of his two-day visit to his home district Swat. He paid a visit to Tehsil Khwaza Khela and inaugurated several development projects including Fateh Pur-Mian Dam Road, Shalpin Road and Rescue Station Khwaza Khela.

Mahmood Khan said that his government had planned development projects on equal basis and no injustice would be done to any area of the province. MNA Dr. Haider Ali also addressed the workers convention while provincial minister Mohib Ullah Khan and others were in attendance.

The chief minister said that Fateh Pur irrigation scheme was approved from a relevant forum while Gali Bagh Water Channel would be inaugurated this year. He further said that the feasibility study of Khwaza Khela and Behrain by-pass roads was in progress adding that two degree colleges would be established in Khwaza Khela each for boys and girls subject to the availability of feasible land.

Mahmood Khan stated that he firmly believed in practical work instead of slogans and announcements and he would implement whatever he said. He added that, in the past, only two political parties ruled the country and they only looted the public money instead of doing something for public welfare.

The country was ruled without any proper planning or strategy and it was put under the burden of foreign loans due to which the public faced inflation but now Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to pull the country out of the debts and put the economy on the right track.

The chief minister said that the provincial government launched several public welfare initiatives including Sehat Card Plus and Kisan Card adding that the government was working on education cards and Ration Cards in order to provide financial assistance to the deserving segments of the society. He added that Rs. 10 billion had been earmarked in the current budget for the food card initiative.

Speaking about the tourism potential in the province, he said that in the past that sector was completely ignored and now the PTI government was spending huge resources on the promotion of that sector adding that various development projects were planned to boost the tourism activities in the province.

He further said that due to the pragmatic steps of the incumbent government, during the current season 2.7 million local and foreign tourists visited the tourist spots and business of Rs. 66 billion was carried out in the province.

The chief minister remarked that the provincial government was spending a huge chunk of budget on education, health, agriculture, industry, energy and tourism sectors. He added that the incumbent government was striving to ensure the food security of the province and in this context a food security policy was designed under which dams would be constructed and their command area would be enhanced.

He added that the government was working on the CRBC, Gomal Zam, and Tank Zam Dams project so as to make thousands of acres of land in the south belt cultivable.

Speaking about the initiatives of his government in the industry sector, he stated that Special Economic Zones and Economic Zones were being set up in different districts of the province in order to boost industrial activities in the province.

