ICE canola ends mixed

Reuters 10 Oct 2021

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures ended mixed on Friday in slow, sideways trading. A stronger Canadian dollar and weaker soybean oil pressured canola, a trader said.

Nearby November canola lost 40 cents to $926.90 per tonne, ending a five-day winning streak. The most-active January contract edged higher.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, canola quality is above average, with 90% of the crop reaching the top grade, the provincial government said. Canola yield averages a low 28 bushels per acre. November-January canola spread traded 4,209 times.

