Oct 10, 2021
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (October 9, 2021)...
Recorder Report 10 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (October 9, 2021)

=======================================
                             Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                       10000-10100
Gur                         11000-12000
Shakar                      11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg)                  5050-5250
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                10000-11000
Dal Mong (Chilka)           11000-11500
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            18500-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           18000-20000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-23500
Dal Masoor (Local)          19000-20000
Dal Masoor (impor)          17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor)        15000-15500
Masoor (salam-local)        16000-17500
Gram White                  13500-15000
Gram Black                  12500-12800
Dal Chana (Thin)            12300-12600
Dal Chana (Thick)           12800-13200
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  18500-21500
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    21500-23500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-16000
Basmati Super (new)         11400-14000
Kainat 1121                 14000-15000
Rice Basmati (386)           8500-10000
Basmati broken                6400-9000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

