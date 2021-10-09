ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Oct 09, 2021
President Alvi arrives in UAE to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

APP Updated 09 Oct 2021

President Dr Arif Alvi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for a two‑day visit, where he is due to meet the dignitaries and also inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

The president was received by UAE’s Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, at the Al Maktoum International Airport. The president's wife, Samina Alvi, also accompanied him.

Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were part of the president’s entourage.

A red carpet was rolled out for President Alvi and a contingent of the UAE forces presented a static salute to him.

During his stay, the president will meet leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media persons.

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: PepsiCo enters partnership with TDAP

He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The president will be the chief guest at an event on Roshan Digital Account and Roshan Apna Ghar, the initiatives launched by the government to facilitate expatriates.

The visit of President Alvi coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

Dubai Expo 2020

Meanwhile, after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to exhibitors from almost 200 countries last week. One hundred and ninety-two countries including Pakistan have pavilions at the event.

Delayed Dubai Expo finally opens

The Pakistan Pavilion will promote Pakistan as a top destination and demonstrate the country's immense potential through an immersive and visually captivating experience for millions of visitors from across the world.

The six-month-long event will be a celebration of Pakistan by showcasing the country's picturesque landscapes, exotic and indigenous cuisines, unparalleled cultural hospitality, natural resources, architectural marvels, and rich art and craft traditions.

Additionally, through a host of thought leadership forums, the Pakistan Pavilion will focus on demonstrating Pakistan's innovations and industry, achievements of youth in the technology space, a comprehensive diversity and inclusion agenda, leadership on climate change, significant social uplift programs, and the huge economic potential of exports.

