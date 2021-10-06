Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: PepsiCo enters partnership with TDAP

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo in Pakistan Monday announced its partnership with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ministry of Commerce, for the iconic Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. PepsiCo will be the exclusive beverage partner of the Pakistan Pavilion as well as other key engagements that will be set throughout the six months of the event.

The Pakistan Pavilion will promote Pakistan as a top destination and demonstrate the country's immense potential through an immersive and visually captivating experience for millions of visitors from across the world. The six-month long event will be a celebration of Pakistan by showcasing the country's picturesque landscapes, exotic and indigenous cuisines, unparalleled cultural hospitality, natural resources, architectural marvels, and rich art and craft traditions. Additionally, through a host of thought leadership forums, the Pakistan Pavilion will focus on demonstrating Pakistan's innovations and industry, achievements of youth in the technology space, a comprehensive diversity and inclusion agenda, leadership on climate change, significant social uplift programs, and the huge economic potential of exports.

"PepsiCo's alliance with the Ministry of Commerce is a demonstration of our vision for promoting Pakistan as a land of opportunities and possibilities for all citizens of the world. Our 'In, With, For Pakistan' agenda demonstrates PepsiCo's long-term commitment towards creating positive developmental impacts in Pakistan at an unprecedented scale," remarks Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo in Pakistan.

"I am delighted to see PepsiCo's partnership with the Pakistan Pavilion to join us in showing the world our country's immense potential and discover the hidden treasure," states Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment.

PepsiCo Pakistan is committed towards attracting continued investment opportunities, trade, and accelerated socio-economic development. The company is fostering sustainability by creating positive impacts for communities and is geared to further build on this collaboration through innovative solutions in sustainable agriculture, water stewardship, and women and youth development for the country's overall advancement.

In recent years, PepsiCo in Pakistan has made significant strides in generating investments and curating community-centred social impact programs. At present, the company is running the country's largest private sector plastics recycling program, a comprehensive youth skills development program through which a total of 6,300 students have benefited from internship and skills development opportunities, and significant milestones in water replenishment and conservation through sustainable farming practices in the agricultural supply chain.

