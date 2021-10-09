Haier wedding offer

With the wedding season in full swing across Pakistan, Haier has got you covered with something very exciting. We know it’s the wedding season when there are invitation cards on your table and list of things to shop for the couple of an hour.

This time Haier is planning to attend every single wedding in Pakistan with a mind-blowing Promotional campaign. Haier Wedding Promotion Sale is all set to grace this festive season with amazing gifts for everyone purchasing Haier Products. Yes, you heard it right! You can win free gifts on purchasing Haier product packages.

The promotion is divided into 3 packages. For participating in package deals, at least 2 products should be purchased costing minimum Rs.80,000 or more on single invoice. The First Package is “Executive Package” with a value of 80,000 -150,000, buyer will get a free iron upon buying Products under this range. The second package is “Deluxe Package”, with the value of 151,000-250,000, anyone with the purchase falling under this range, will be gifted a blender from Haier. The third and the last package is “Premium Package”, with the value of 251,000+, you will win a microwave oven. These offers are valid for limited time i-e from 8th Oct 2021 till 31st Oct 2021.

Once you’re done with purchase, the next step will be claiming your gift. So, the procedure is super easy, all you have to do is contact Haier official WhatsApp number 0314-4442427. Select wedding promo button, share the required details i-e Complete Name, Active Mobile Number, Picture of your CNIC (both sides), Picture of your Invoice for all products, Products name, models name, Picture of products serial number, Picture of Warranty Cards of all products purchased, complete address. If your data is valid, you will get a confirmation from Haier and you’re done! Haier will courier your specified gift at your address.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your Smart Shopping done and inspire living.

