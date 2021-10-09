ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Haier wedding offer

Sponsored Content 09 Oct 2021

With the wedding season in full swing across Pakistan, Haier has got you covered with something very exciting. We know it’s the wedding season when there are invitation cards on your table and list of things to shop for the couple of an hour.

This time Haier is planning to attend every single wedding in Pakistan with a mind-blowing Promotional campaign. Haier Wedding Promotion Sale is all set to grace this festive season with amazing gifts for everyone purchasing Haier Products. Yes, you heard it right! You can win free gifts on purchasing Haier product packages.

The promotion is divided into 3 packages. For participating in package deals, at least 2 products should be purchased costing minimum Rs.80,000 or more on single invoice. The First Package is “Executive Package” with a value of 80,000 -150,000, buyer will get a free iron upon buying Products under this range. The second package is “Deluxe Package”, with the value of 151,000-250,000, anyone with the purchase falling under this range, will be gifted a blender from Haier. The third and the last package is “Premium Package”, with the value of 251,000+, you will win a microwave oven. These offers are valid for limited time i-e from 8th Oct 2021 till 31st Oct 2021.

Once you’re done with purchase, the next step will be claiming your gift. So, the procedure is super easy, all you have to do is contact Haier official WhatsApp number 0314-4442427. Select wedding promo button, share the required details i-e Complete Name, Active Mobile Number, Picture of your CNIC (both sides), Picture of your Invoice for all products, Products name, models name, Picture of products serial number, Picture of Warranty Cards of all products purchased, complete address. If your data is valid, you will get a confirmation from Haier and you’re done! Haier will courier your specified gift at your address.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your Smart Shopping done and inspire living. For more exciting upcoming sales & promotions stay tuned to our social media platforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan

wedding haier

Comments

1000 characters

Haier wedding offer

Discos' tariff increased by Rs1.95 per unit

Summary on restructuring of Pepco approved

Pandora Papers: Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

US says to hold first in-person talks with Taliban since Afghan withdrawal

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

Spurred by latest investment, Pakistan's textile sector eyes $21bn exports in FY22

Pakistan logs less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Ten injured in 2 drone attacks at Saudi's King Abdullah airport

Banking court extends pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz, Hamza till Oct 30

Afghans flock to Iranian border, but few can cross

Read more stories