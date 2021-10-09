Country reports less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases in 3 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported less than 1,000 daily corona virus cases in the past 24 hours for the first time in over three months, official figures released by the National Command and Operation (NCOC) revealed here on Friday.

Fresh data from the NCOC showed that Pakistan reported 912 cases after 45,619 tests were taken. The country last recorded a daily case count below 1,000 on July 6 at 830 cases.

Another 26 people lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,058. The positivity rate, too, dipped below two percent for the first time since June 29, which is more than three months ago. The current positivity rate is 1.99 percent.

According to the NCOC stats, the total number of cases has reached 1,256,233. In addition to this, 1,633 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,184,527, while the number of active cases has fallen to 43,648.

Sindh with 462,155 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic outbreak is top among all the federating units, wherein, a total 22,607 cases are still active and 432,074 patients have recovered. The province has reported 7,474 Covid-19 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours.

Punjab has reported 435,040 Covid-19 cases of which 14,403 are still active, while the province has confirmed 407,880 recoveries. Since the pandemic outbreak, the province has registered a total 12,757 Covid-19 deaths, which is the highest number in all the federating units. In Punjab, over the past 24 hours, 13 Covid-19 deaths were reported.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 175,358 confirmed Covid-19 cases is third, wherein, at present, a total 3,870 cases are positive and 165,865 patients have recovered. The province, so far, has reported a total 5,623 Covid-19 deaths, of which 10 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reported a total 105,983 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, of which 2,105 cases are active and 102,948 have recovered. The ICT has reported a total 930 Covid-19 deaths.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reported a total 34,316 Covid-19 cases of which 369 cases are active and 33,208 have recovered. The AJK has reported a total 739 Covid-19 deaths.

Balochistan has reported a total 33,040 corona virus cases, of which 167 are active at present and 32,524 recovered since the pandemic outbreak. The province has reported a total 349 corona virus deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021