KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.647 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,584. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to (PKR 3.450 billion), followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.207 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.180 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.978 billion), Silver (PKR 697.145 million), Natural Gas (PKR 677.623 million), DJ (PKR 592.049 million), Platinum (PKR 320.159 million), SP 500 (PKR 210.750 million), JPY Equity (PKR 167.334 million) and Copper (PKR 167.079 million). In Agricultural commodities, 36 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 34.226 million were traded.

