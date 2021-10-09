ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
The Bank of Punjab#              04-10-2021   10-10-2021                                  11-10-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    04-10-2021   11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd               05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)          01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                         06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)         04-10-2021     12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                   07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                            13-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba               30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                            14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                   30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)        28-09-2021     14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                    30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)        28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba        30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)        28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                            14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd               08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B    06-10-2021     14-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                    08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B      06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                   08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                            15-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd        08-10-2021   15-10-2021   2.5%(F)         06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd        08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)       06-10-2021     16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd          09-10-2021   16-10-2021   NIL                            16-10-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd#                 09-10-2021   16-10-2021                                  16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd          09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30%(F)          07-10-2021     16-10-2021
Hashimi Can Company Ltd          11-10-2021   18-10-2021   NIL                            18-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)          08-10-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Ltd                     12-10-2021   18-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)          08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)          08-10-2021
First Al-Noor Modaraba           13-10-2021   19-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)         11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd         14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                            20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd              12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**         08-10-2021     21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                  14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd            14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)          12-10-2021     21-10-2021
AKD Hospitality Ltd              15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd             15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)          13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd          15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd     15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25%(F)          13-10-2021     21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                  15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd      15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                 15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)          13-10-2021     22-10-2021
786 Investments Ltd              15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                     15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B     13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B            13-10-2021     23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5%B             13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)         14-10-2021     22-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                        16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd           16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Macter International Ltd         16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20%(F)          14-10-2021     23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                 17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd              11-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%B            07-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd      16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)          14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd         17-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)          14-10-2021     25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd          18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd               18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)          14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                      18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)          15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Olympia Mills Ltd                19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd   19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)         15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)          15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                   19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd   19-10-2021   25-10-2021   100%(F)         15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd         19-10-2021   25-10-2021   55%(F),10%B     15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipeines Ltd    22-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(i)          20-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd   15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)         13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sally Textile Mills Ltd          16-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
First Credit
& Investment Bank Ltd.           18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd          18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)          14-10-2021     26-10-2021
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd              18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Arpak International
Investments Ltd.                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
First Elite Capital Modaraba     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   3%(F)           15-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Gillette Pakistan Ltd            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%B            15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   4.034%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Pak Datacom Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021   15%(F),10%B     15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd   20-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)          18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd   20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)          18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd                 20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B     18-10-2021     26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd   20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
First National Bank Modaraba     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd           13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)          11-10-2021     27-10-2021
First Imrooz Modaraba            14-10-2021   27-10-2021   155%(F)         12-10-2021     27-10-2021
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2021   27-10-2021   28%(F)          14-10-2021     27-10-2021
Habib Metro Modaraba             18-10-2021   27-10-2021   4%(F)           14-10-2021     27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd             19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B            15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd      19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   27-10-2021   214.50%(F)      15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd             19-10-2021   27-10-2021   330%(F)         15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   27-10-2021   715%(F)         15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B            18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Diamond Industries Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Towellers Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Data Agro Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Sana Industries Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F),10%B     18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)          18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd.                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq
Textile Mills Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid
Textiles Mills Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque
Spinning Mills Ltd.              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Invest Capital
Investment Bank Ltd.             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   7%(F)           18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd.                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Karam Ceramics Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
First Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd.             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba           21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F),10%B    19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd     21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%B            19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Bilal Fibres Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Pakistan Services Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
International Knitwear Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Premium Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   500%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sitara Energy Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   11%(F)          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B       19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)         19-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40%(F)          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd.              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                     21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12%B            19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd             22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)          20-10-2021     27-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd               08-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)          06-10-2021     28-10-2021
Allawasaya Textile
& Finishing Mills Ltd            14-10-2021   28-10-2021   352.50%(F)      12-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                      15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B            13-10-2021     28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd                19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   28-10-2021   18%(F)          15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd              20-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)          18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Amtex Ltd                        20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%B             19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Crescent Jute Products Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Shams Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   20%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Citi Pharma Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F),10%B     19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Balochistan Glass Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
GOC(Pak) Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
First Paramount Modaraba         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   4.5%(F)         19-10-2021     28-10-2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B            19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   17.50%(F)       19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Service Industries
Textiles Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Bunnys Ltd                       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Hala Enterprises Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
TRG Pakistan Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd.           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   50%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd.          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B            19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B             19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%(F)           20-10-2021     28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Air Link Communication Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   12.5%(F),7.5%B  20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
B.F. Modaraba                    22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%(F)           20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Metropolitan
Steel Corporation Ltd.           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Telecard Ltd                     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B             20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%(F)           20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   100%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd    22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   7.5%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Burshane LPG(Pakistan) Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   20%(F),30%B     20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Grays Leasing Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   20%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13.2%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Samin Textiles Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Kohinoor Industries Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd                        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F),20%B     20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)      20-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd                     23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd         23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Tri-Star Power Ltd               23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd                  22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                            29-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                 22-10-2021   29-10-2021   3.7%(F),331%R   20-10-2021     27-10-2021
Hafiz Ltd                        22-10-2021   29-10-2021   20%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd              20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115%(F)         18-10-2021     27-10-2021
S.S. Oil Mills Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30%(F)          21-10-2021     27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd              24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B    21-10-2021     30-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd         25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10%(F)          21-10-2021     28-10-2021
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd#             26-10-2021   01-11-2021                                  01-11-2021
MACPAC Films Ltd                 28-10-2021   03-11-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                  28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19919%R      26-10-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba          23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6%(F)           21-10-2021     28-10-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)           09-12-2021     21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

