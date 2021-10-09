ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (October 8, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 08.10.2021   VALUE 08.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1260% PA            0.6240% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0939% PA            0.6561% PA
For 12 months          -0.0089% PA            0.8661% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0089% PA            1.3661% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0089% PA            1.6161% PA
For  4 years           -0.0089% PA            1.8661% PA
For  5 years           -0.0089% PA            1.9911% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 08.10.2021   VALUE 08.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1499% PA            0.6001% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.0643% PA            0.6858% PA
For 12 Months           0.1801% PA            1.0551% PA
For  2 Years            0.1801% PA            1.5551% PA
For  3 Years            0.1801% PA            1.8051% PA
For  4 years            0.1801% PA            2.0551% PA
For  5 years            0.1801% PA            2.1801% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 08.10.2021   VALUE 08.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3179% PA            1.0679% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2844% PA            1.0344% PA
For 12 Months           0.2423% PA            1.1173% PA
For  2 Years            0.2423% PA            1.6173% PA
For  3 Years            0.2423% PA            1.8673% PA
For  4 years            0.2423% PA            2.1173% PA
For  5 years            0.2423% PA            2.2423% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 08.10.2021   VALUE 08.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1705% PA            0.5795% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2078% PA            0.5422% PA
For 12 Months           0.1857% PA            0.6893% PA
For  2 Years            0.1857% PA            1.1893% PA
For  3 Years            0.1857% PA            1.4393% PA
For  4 Years            0.1857% PA            1.6893% PA
For  5 years            0.1857% PA            1.8143% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

