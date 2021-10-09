Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (October 8, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 08.10.2021 VALUE 08.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0939% PA 0.6561% PA For 12 months -0.0089% PA 0.8661% PA For 2 Years -0.0089% PA 1.3661% PA For 3 Years -0.0089% PA 1.6161% PA For 4 years -0.0089% PA 1.8661% PA For 5 years -0.0089% PA 1.9911% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 08.10.2021 VALUE 08.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1499% PA 0.6001% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.0643% PA 0.6858% PA For 12 Months 0.1801% PA 1.0551% PA For 2 Years 0.1801% PA 1.5551% PA For 3 Years 0.1801% PA 1.8051% PA For 4 years 0.1801% PA 2.0551% PA For 5 years 0.1801% PA 2.1801% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 08.10.2021 VALUE 08.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3179% PA 1.0679% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2844% PA 1.0344% PA For 12 Months 0.2423% PA 1.1173% PA For 2 Years 0.2423% PA 1.6173% PA For 3 Years 0.2423% PA 1.8673% PA For 4 years 0.2423% PA 2.1173% PA For 5 years 0.2423% PA 2.2423% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 08.10.2021 VALUE 08.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2078% PA 0.5422% PA For 12 Months 0.1857% PA 0.6893% PA For 2 Years 0.1857% PA 1.1893% PA For 3 Years 0.1857% PA 1.4393% PA For 4 Years 0.1857% PA 1.6893% PA For 5 years 0.1857% PA 1.8143% PA ========================================================

