Oct 09, 2021
Markets

State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (October 8, 2021).

===========================
US Dollar          170.8273
Pound Sterling     232.1201
Euro               197.6130
Japanese Yen         1.5348
===========================

