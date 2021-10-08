ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of England targets 'failures' in banks' trading books

  • "The PRA considers this lack of capabilities to be a market failure, posing risks to the PRA's safety and soundness objective, and has therefore decided to clarify its expectations in this area," says BoE
Reuters Updated 08 Oct 2021

LONDON: Banks must show from 2025 how their trading operations could be shut down in a crisis without spreading contagion across markets, the Bank of England proposed on Friday.

Since the global financial crisis in 2008-09, banks must have plans vetted by regulators showing how collapsing operations could be shut down or transferred without destabilising markets or the need for taxpayer bail-outs.

The proposals set out on Friday go further with more granular demands regarding trading books loaded with stocks, bonds, and derivatives worth billions of pounds.

Following a public consultation, the BoE will publish final policy changes in the first half of 2022 which banks will have to implement by January 2025.

The BoE said its Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) carried out exercises between 2014 and 2021 which demonstrated that firms lack the full capabilities required to carry out an orderly wind-down of their trading activities.

Bank of England on guard against spiking inflation

"The PRA considers this lack of capabilities to be a market failure, posing risks to the PRA's safety and soundness objective, and has therefore decided to clarify its expectations in this area," the BoE said.

"For the largest firms, the destruction of trading book asset value in disorderly wind-down risks impacting UK financial stability, due to the scale and interconnectivity of their trading activities."

Applying the proposed new rules would mean a one-off cost of 12 million pounds ($16.35 million) as banks may have to restructure operations to make the plans workable. Annual maintenance costs would be 2.5 million pounds, the BoE said.

Regulators are under pressure from industry and some lawmakers to ease rules on banks to maintain the City of London as a global financial centre after being cut off from the European Union by Brexit.

The BoE said its proposals were in line with a requirement to have regard to competitiveness as they reinforce market resilience.

"This would help to ensure that the UK remains an attractive domicile for internationally active financial institutions and that London retains its position as a leading international financial centre," the BoE said.

Bank of England BoE Prudential Regulation Authority global financial crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of England targets 'failures' in banks' trading books

In meeting with US official, FM Qureshi stresses on regular bilateral dialogue

At least 50 killed as bomb attack targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

Back-to-back gains: Pakistan's rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Roshan Digital Accounts: Pace picks up as inflow crosses $2.4 billion in 13 months

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate for $2.4 billion: government

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

Pakistan tenders for 50,000 tonnes sugar, delays previous tender

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

Read more stories