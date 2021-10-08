ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,479 Decreased By ▼ -146.26 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,512 Decreased By ▼ -39.48 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Palm hits record high of nearly 5,000 ringgit, posts 10% weekly jump

  • Palm rise for third straight week
  • Dalian palm, soyoil prices surge after one-week break
Reuters 08 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Friday to hit a record high of nearly 5,000 ringgit ($1,197.32) a tonne, setting the contract for a 10.2% weekly surge tracking Dalian prices, helped by tight supply outlook.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 117 ringgit, or 2.41%, to 4,966 ringgit ($1,189.18) a tonne, rising for a third consecutive week.

The contract is adjusting to rival oil prices on the Dalian exchange, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Dalian exchange reopened trading after a week-long holiday in China. Its most-active soyoil contract jumped 4.7%, while its palm oil contract surged 7.2%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm ends three-day rally weighed down by crude, supply fears cap losses

Oil prices rose, and were on track for nearly 5% gains this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the US government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Indonesia's August exports of palm oil, including refined products such as oleochemicals, rose 59% year on year to 4.27 million tonnes, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) showed.

The world's top palm oil exporter produced 4.56 million tonnes of crude palm oil in August and end-of-month stock stood at 3.43 million tonnes, GAPKI data showed.

Focus is now on Malaysian Palm Oil Board's supply and demand data releasing on Monday. A Reuters poll pegged end-September stockpile to fall 0.36% from the previous month to 1.87 million tonnes amid lackluster output. g text**

