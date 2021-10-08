ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
NSC discusses internal security issues, Afghanistan situation

  • Committee members say any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan
BR Web Desk 08 Oct 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 34th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday in which the Afghanistan situation and internal security issues were discussed.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that the meeting was attended by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, the heads of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and federal cabinet members.

The high-level huddle discussed the situation along the country's borders and the possible impact of Afghanistan's situation on Pakistan.

On the occasion, the PM received a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly the recent developments in Afghanistan. The committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, and sovereign Afghanistan.

Pakistan has nothing to gain from an unstable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

"The participants, noted with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasised the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis," the statement added.

The importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan was also highlighted.

The statement further said that PM Imran expressed satisfaction on Pakistan’s support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan. The committee members emphasized that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

The premier directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan, the PMO said.

Earlier, PM Imran reiterated his call for collective efforts to ensure a stable Afghanistan and foster regional peace. “It is essential to take urgent steps to improve the security situation in Afghanistan, prevent a humanitarian crisis, and stabilize the economy,” PM Imran said.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

The prime minister added that the efforts for stabilisation would be reinforced by respect for the rights of all segments of Afghan society and an inclusive political structure.

He also stressed the importance of the international community’s engagement with Afghanistan through positive messaging and constructive practical steps.

The NSC meeting comes following a major reshuffle in the top army brass earlier this week. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum was appointed as director-general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), replacing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has now been appointed corps commander Peshawar.

The press release also announced that Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been posted as quarter master general, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander.

The ISPR added that Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed has been posted as the Karachi corps commander, while Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University.

Major General Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed as the army's adjutant general, the ISPR said.

