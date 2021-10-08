ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to restore national monument protections slashed by Trump

AFP 08 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: Three national US monuments will have their protected status restored Friday, continuing Joe Biden's efforts to roll back the environmental policies of his predecessor.

Under Donald Trump protections around natural areas -- often home to endangered species or archaeological sites -- were rolled back, outraging conservationists and Native American communities.

"President Biden will sign three proclamations restoring protections for Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments," the White House said Thursday.

Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante will return to its original size of 1.87 million acres, after Trump cut about 45 percent of its land in 2017. Bears Ears will actually expand under Biden's plans.

In maritime areas -- Northeast Canyons and Seamounts -- the capture of red crabs and American lobsters will be slowly reduced under new fishing protections, until the practice is banned there from September 2023.

Biden will sign the orders on Friday, US media reported.

The areas are home to more than 100,000 archaeological sites, including rock art that is at least 5,000 years old and the remains of 21 previously unknown dinosaur species.

Donald Trump Joe Biden White House

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to restore national monument protections slashed by Trump

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

Roshan Digital Accounts: Pace picks up as inflow crosses $2.4 billion in 13 months

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Read more stories