England cricket chairman steps down after Pakistan criticism

AFP 08 Oct 2021

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday that chairman Ian Watmore was stepping down with immediate effect, following criticism of the decision to cancel a tour of Pakistan. Watmore, 63, has a reached a "mutual agreement" with the board to leave his role following the end of the domestic season after just over a year in the role.

His position, normally held for a five-year-term, had come under scrutiny following the move to scrap the Pakistan trip, involving England's men's and women's teams. "It is with regret that I step down as chair of the ECB, but I do so in mindfulness of my own wellbeing and that of the game which I love," said Watmore.

England call off Pakistan tour

"I was appointed to the post in a pre-pandemic era, but Covid has meant the role and its demands on time are dramatically different to all our original expectations, which has taken a personal toll on me.

