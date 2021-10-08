Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
08 Oct 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct'21 - 113.10 113.10 113.10 08:16 113.10 217 48 110.93
Oct 07
Dec'21 111.06 113.77 108.63 111.62 13:17 - 0.56 26305 111.06
Oct 07
Mar'22 108.25 110.44 105.90 108.73 13:16 - 0.56 11271 108.17
Oct 07
=================================================================================
Comments
Comments are closed.