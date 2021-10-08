KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 7, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 344,113,184 180,635,973 12,027,876,801 6,086,289,845 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 875,313,403 (1,456,138,279) (580,824,876) Local Individuals 9,754,548,788 (9,601,390,784) 153,158,004 Local Corporates 4,587,173,005 -4,159,506,132 427,666,872 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021