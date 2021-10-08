Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
08 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 7, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
344,113,184 180,635,973 12,027,876,801 6,086,289,845
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 875,313,403 (1,456,138,279) (580,824,876)
Local Individuals 9,754,548,788 (9,601,390,784) 153,158,004
Local Corporates 4,587,173,005 -4,159,506,132 427,666,872
===============================================================================
