ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

  • There are countries where the pandemic is still raging and therefore the priority continues to be the health emergency, says IMF deputy fiscal affairs director Paulo Mauro
Reuters 07 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: Governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

But each country must determine the appropriate timing and pace of fiscal consolidation based on its own individual circumstances, the IMF said in its Fiscal Monitor report.

The fiscal plans needed to consider the stage of the pandemic, existing fiscal vulnerabilities, the risk of economic scarring, pressures from aging populations, development needs and historical difficulties in collecting revenues.

"There are countries where the pandemic is still raging and therefore the priority continues to be the health emergency," IMF deputy fiscal affairs director Paulo Mauro told Reuters in an interview.

Other countries where economic activity is picking up "can start thinking about also gradually reducing the degree of fiscal support that they provide to the economy", he said.

A Fiscal Monitor chapter titled "Strengthening the Credibility of Public Finances" said countries that commit to medium-term fiscal sustainability with credible budget frameworks are rewarded with lower borrowing costs and a greater ability to refinance debts.

Emerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability: IMF

"What we find in the report is, governments can commit credibly to fiscal sustainability, that buys them time, and it buys them flexibility in this very difficult period of the pandemic," Mauro said.

The report said IMF research showed countries with credible fiscal framework plans could more quickly reverse big jumps in debt, with feasibility for a 15% increase in debt to be reversed in a decade, absent additional shocks.

The Fund recommended that countries commit to broad fiscal targets with underlying tax and spending policies for the next three to five years, with specific policies, such as a tax increases or raising the age for securing retirement benefits.

Fiscal rules, such as keeping budget deficits within a certain percentage of gross domestic product, or independent fiscal councils within governments could add credibility, it said, adding that goals that were easy to communicate helped.

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

But the IMF said fiscal plans should be flexible to allow economies to stabilize and avoid cuts in key public investments.

"Changes to taxes or spending can be pre-legislated and can be made contingent on the recovery," the IMF said.

It cited Britain's announcement that corporate rates would rise in April 2023, and Israel's passage of a sunset for extended unemployment benefits linked to achieving a lower jobless rate.

IMF International Monetary fund COVID 19 Fiscal Monitor report

Comments

1000 characters

IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

Pandora Papers: CM Murad says ministers who have offshore companies should step down

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

Moscow to invite Taliban to Afghanistan talks on October 20

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

Under pressure Watmore steps down as ECB chairman

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of Zardari till Nov 9

Pakistan's Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza named in ICC's umpiring panel for T20 World Cup

Read more stories