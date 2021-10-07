ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,676 Increased By ▲ 52.4 (1.13%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 400.48 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,592 Increased By ▲ 218.3 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,553 Increased By ▲ 89.63 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Psychologists for players in T20 World Cup, says ICC

AFP 07 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Psychologists will monitor players at the T20 World Cup to help cope with the growing number of mental health cases in coronavirus safety bubbles, cricket's governing body said Thursday.

Pandemic strain has become increasingly apparent in recent months with England's Ben Stokes on a prolonged mental health break, and other leading players complaining about the pressures of going from bubble to bubble in different tours and tournaments.

A number of players missed or left the conclusion of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates because of bio-bubble stress.

And the 16 nations at the World Cup, starting in the UAE and Oman on October 17, will be confined to their hotels for the majority of the month-long tournament.

ICC prefers T20 for Olympics but open to other formats: Marathe

"Some people will be affected, their mental health will be affected by being in confined conditions again, particularly perhaps those who have done it for a prolonged period of time," Alex Marshall, International Cricket Council head of integrity and bio safety, told reporters.

"The ICC will have available 24 hours a day, a psychologist to speak to any individual who seeks help.

"We are also providing (a) lot of resources, so people can decide what the best way of addressing the issue is for them." Following comments by leading players, including India captain Virat Kohli, many teams have increased their psychological support for players ahead of the tournament.

Players and support staff will have to spend six days in isolation on arrival and pass three tests before moving into a managed environment for training.

Marshall said selfie-seeking fans will be kept away from players.

"The players will be kept separate and will have to stay within the managed environment, so there won't be mixing direct physically between the fans and the players and I am sure everybody understands," he said.

"As long as we maintain that sensible separation and that group maintains those disciplines, we shouldn't get other problems throughout the tournament.

England all-rounder Stokes has finger operation

"So I am afraid at this World Cup (there) will not be an 'arm around the shoulder-selfie opportunity' with the players."

Marshall said the ICC has learned from the Tokyo Olympics, Formula One world championship, Euro 2020 and the IPL.

He added players will be allowed to relax in their bio-secure space with a round of golf or a sightseeing trip.

Icc T20 World Cup Psychologists safety bubbles

Comments

1000 characters

Psychologists for players in T20 World Cup, says ICC

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Protest against CM: Disgruntled Balochistan lawmakers tender resignations

Pandora Papers: CM Murad says ministers who have offshore companies should step down

KE in talks for new PPA

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Read more stories