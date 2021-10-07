ANL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.62%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.11%)
ASL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
FCCL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.48%)
FFBL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
GGGL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.75%)
GGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.69%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.78%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.76%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.41%)
NETSOL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.44%)
PACE 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.75%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.37%)
POWER 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.15%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.54%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 19.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.99%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (3.44%)
UNITY 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.83%)
WTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By ▲ 87.28 (1.89%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 656.4 (2.99%)
KSE100 44,849 Increased By ▲ 475.39 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,667 Increased By ▲ 203.85 (1.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
England all-rounder Stokes has finger operation

AFP Updated 07 Oct 2021

LONDON: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a second operation after experiencing new problems with a finger that he injured playing in the Indian Premier League in April, the ECB said Thursday.

Stokes, 30, had two screws and scar tissue removed from the index finger of his left hand in the procedure on Monday.

He will undergo an intensive period of rehabilitation over the next four weeks under the supervision of the England and Wales Cricket Board's doctors.

The operation places a question mark over Stokes' participation in England's five-Test series in Australia scheduled to start on December 8.

However, concerns over player welfare and Australia's strict coronavirus restrictions have plunged the tour into doubt.

