Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

A sessions court in Islamabad will indict Zahir Jaffer and others in the Noor Mukadam murder case on October 14, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing on Thursday, presided by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani, Zahir asked the judge's permission to speak. However, the judge replied that the court will hear Zahir during the trial.

Zahir, accused of Noor's murder, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, six Therapy Works employees and three household staff of the Jaffer family will be indicted.

During the hearing, the court also rejected the suspects' request for digital evidence in the case.

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

On Wednesday, Zahir Jaffer's parents approached the Supreme Court (SC) for bail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected their petitions in the case. The appeal was submitted by Advocate Khawaja Harris.

Zakir and Asmat were arrested on July 24 and have been incarcerated in jail since.

On September 29, the IHC had rejected the bail petition of Zahir's parents and ordered that the trial against them be completed within eight weeks.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.