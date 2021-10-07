ANL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.62%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.11%)
ASL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
FCCL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.48%)
FFBL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
GGGL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.75%)
GGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.69%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.78%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.76%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.41%)
NETSOL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.44%)
PACE 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.75%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.37%)
POWER 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.15%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.54%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 19.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.99%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (3.44%)
UNITY 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.83%)
WTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By ▲ 87.28 (1.89%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 656.4 (2.99%)
KSE100 44,849 Increased By ▲ 475.39 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,667 Increased By ▲ 203.85 (1.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end higher as tech extends gains, banks rebound

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

Australian shares ended higher on Thursday as technology stocks tracked Wall Street gains for a second session and banks rebounded, while energy firms lost their footing on weaker oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7% higher at 7,256.7. The benchmark settled 0.6% lower on Wednesday and 0.4% down on Tuesday.

Major indexes on Wall Street closed higher overnight, as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default.

"The Aussie market has followed in line with what happened in the United States... there isn't too much coming from local influences at the moment," said Nick Twidale, CEO of APAC at FP Markets.

Domestic technology stocks closed 2.3% higher, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay adding 3.1%.

Heavyweight financials rose nearly 1% to recoup Wednesday's losses, with three of the "Big Four" banks - National Australia Bank Ltd, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp - rising between 1.0% and 1.6%.

Energy stocks ended 0.8% lower as oil came under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks.

Santos Ltd dropped over 2%, while Whitehaven Coal fell nearly 7% and was the top loser on the bourse.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said it bought a 19.3% stake in Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (API) , in an attempt to block Sigma Healthcare Ltd's rival offer.

Shares of both Wesfarmers and API closed higher.

Investors are also awaiting US non-farm payrolls data on Friday, expected to cement the case for the Federal Reserve's slowing of asset purchases.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index weakened for the third straight session, closing 0.5% lower at 13,104.61.

The country's central bank on Wednesday hiked interest rates for the first time in seven years and signalled further tightening to come.

Australian shares S&P/ASX200

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares end higher as tech extends gains, banks rebound

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Protest against CM: Disgruntled Balochistan lawmakers tender resignations

KE in talks for new PPA

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

Read more stories