Turkey's central bank chief says core inflation to fall

ANKARA: Turkey's central bank governor told investors on Wednesday he expected core inflation indicators to fall in the short term, according to three sources on a briefing call with the bank.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu also told local investors on the conference call that the bank will continue to determine monetary policy at a level of tightness that will ensure a fall in inflation as soon as possible, two sources said.

Turkey's annual inflation hit 19.58% in September, its highest level in two and a half years, pushing real yields further into negative territory after the bank surprised markets by cutting its policy rate last month.

After headline inflation rose above the policy rate in August, the bank started emphasising core "C" inflation, which also rose in September, to 16.98%.