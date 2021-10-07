ANL 19.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.25%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.3%)
FFBL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
FNEL 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.71%)
GGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.8%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
JSCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.64%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 126.74 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.43%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
PAEL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.01%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
POWER 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.26%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.02%)
PTC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.16%)
TELE 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TRG 159.05 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.55%)
WTL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.49%)
BR100 4,687 Increased By ▲ 62.92 (1.36%)
BR30 22,422 Increased By ▲ 454.99 (2.07%)
KSE100 44,778 Increased By ▲ 405.12 (0.91%)
KSE30 17,607 Increased By ▲ 143.39 (0.82%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ex-Argentine president to miss espionage hearing

AFP 07 Oct 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri will miss a hearing this week in which he was to be questioned about alleged spying on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine, his party said Wednesday.

Macri cannot attend the session on Thursday because he is out of the country keeping "international commitments," and he will be back in late October, said Patricia Bullrich, president of Macri's Republican Proposal party.

Macri led the country from 2015 to 2019 and is now the leader of Argentina's rightwing opposition.

Judge Martin Bava subpoenaed Macri, 62, last week to testify about his role in the alleged espionage. Macri was in the United States when he got the order to testify.

The sub disappeared in November 2017. When it was found just over a year later, it was at a depth of more than 900 meters (3,000 feet) in a desolate area of the South Atlantic some 400 kilometers (250 miles) off the coast of Argentina.

It had been crushed from an implosion apparently caused by a technical fault. Authorities decided against attempting to refloat it.

Family members of the 44 crew members told investigators they were followed and wiretapped, filmed and intimidated into abandoning any claims related to the incident.

Macri is accused of ordering the espionage. He risks between three and 10 years in jail for allegedly violating Argentina's intelligence laws.

Bava has ordered the indictment of secret service heads Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, who reported to Macri at the time.

In March, two former Argentine military chiefs were also sanctioned over the sinking of the submarine.

When he returns to Argentina, Macri will be barred from leaving the country again.

Mauricio Macri navy submarine

Comments

1000 characters

Ex-Argentine president to miss espionage hearing

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Overseas Pakistanis: NRLP incentives may be partially withdrawn

Read more stories