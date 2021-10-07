ANL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.36%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
ASL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.3%)
FFBL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FNEL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
GGGL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.6%)
GGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.8%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
JSCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.59%)
KAPCO 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.76%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.55 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (6.64%)
NETSOL 126.53 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.26%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.86%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
POWER 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.96%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.02%)
PTC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.09%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.85%)
UNITY 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.7%)
WTL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.49%)
BR100 4,687 Increased By ▲ 63.45 (1.37%)
BR30 22,442 Increased By ▲ 475.18 (2.16%)
KSE100 44,787 Increased By ▲ 413.62 (0.93%)
KSE30 17,611 Increased By ▲ 147.65 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sixteen soldiers killed in central Mali attack

AFP 07 Oct 2021

BAMAKO: Sixteen soldiers were killed and 10 wounded in an attack in central Mali on Wednesday, security and health officials in the war-torn Sahel state said.

In a statement, Mali's army said the troops had been the target of a "complex IED attack" -- referring to an improvised explosive device -- and then came under heavy gunfire shortly before 11:30 am.

The army blamed the attack on suspected militants, and said that after pursuit, 15 of the assailants were killed and 20 motorcycles seized.

According to the army, the provisional toll on its side was nine soldiers killed and 11 wounded. It also said three of its vehicles were destroyed.

However, a health official working in central Mali said the death toll had risen to 16, with the bodies in the local morgue.

A security source, who requested anonymity, also confirmed the higher toll.

Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first erupted in the north in 2012 and has since claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict has engulfed central Mali and spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Central Mali has become one of the most violent hotspots of the Sahel-wide conflict, where ethnic killings and attacks on government forces are frequent.

Laying roadside bombs -- or IEDs -- is a common tactic of militants groups in the region.

Four Malian soldiers were killed by an IED blast in the region on September 20. A militants ambush also killed five soldiers in central Mali on September 12.

Both those attacks were claimed by the al-Qaeda.

GSIM also said that it was responsible for an attack on a mining convoy in western Mali on September 28, which killed five gendarmes.

UN troops Sixteen soldiers Sahel Mali's army IED blast

Comments

1000 characters

Sixteen soldiers killed in central Mali attack

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Overseas Pakistanis: NRLP incentives may be partially withdrawn

Read more stories