Gilani not allowed to leave country

Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and his daughter, on Wednesday, was barred from leaving the country at the Islamabad International Airport.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Immigration Wing stopped Gillani and his daughter from leaving for Italy to attend a conference as his name is on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Earlier, Gilani along with his daughter arrived at the airport to fly to Italy to participate in a conference.

OGRA scam: AC turns down acquittal application of Raja Pervaiz

The officials at the immigration counter told Gilani’s staff that his name was on the ECL.

Sources said Gillani’s name was placed on the ECL in illegal appointment of the Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) case.

