IAP elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Azfar Arshad, Chief Operating Officer, Jubilee General Insurance, Babar Mahmood Mirza, Chief Executive officer, Atlas Insurance and Ali Haider, Director Business Distribution, Adamjee Life Assurance, have been elected Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, of the Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) for the year 2021-22.

In addition the Executive Committee shall comprise the following members:

Faisal Khan, Chief Risk Officer, IGI General Insurance, Syed Kazim Hasan, Deputy Managing Director to TPL Insurance, Ihtsham-ul—Haq Qureshi, Chairman, Asia Insurance, M. Faisal Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Insurance, Altaf Q. Gokal, Deputy Managing Director & CFO, EFU GeneraI Insurance, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, EFU Life Assurance, Farhan Akhtar Faridi, Group Head, Retail Distribution, Jubilee Life Insurance, Mian Kashif Rashid, Executive Director United Insurance.

The election results were announced at the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Association.