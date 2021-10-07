ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IAP elects office-bearers

Press Release 07 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Azfar Arshad, Chief Operating Officer, Jubilee General Insurance, Babar Mahmood Mirza, Chief Executive officer, Atlas Insurance and Ali Haider, Director Business Distribution, Adamjee Life Assurance, have been elected Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, of the Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) for the year 2021-22.

In addition the Executive Committee shall comprise the following members:

Faisal Khan, Chief Risk Officer, IGI General Insurance, Syed Kazim Hasan, Deputy Managing Director to TPL Insurance, Ihtsham-ul—Haq Qureshi, Chairman, Asia Insurance, M. Faisal Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Insurance, Altaf Q. Gokal, Deputy Managing Director & CFO, EFU GeneraI Insurance, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, EFU Life Assurance, Farhan Akhtar Faridi, Group Head, Retail Distribution, Jubilee Life Insurance, Mian Kashif Rashid, Executive Director United Insurance.

The election results were announced at the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Association.

Jubilee General Insurance IAP Azfar Arshad Babar Mahmood Mirza Adamjee Life Assurance

Comments

Comments are closed.

IAP elects office-bearers

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Overseas Pakistanis: NRLP incentives may be partially withdrawn

Read more stories