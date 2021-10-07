KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.016 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,535. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to (PKR 7.955 billion), followed by Gold (PKR 3.496 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.743 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.480 billion), DJ (PKR 499.824 million), Silver (PKR 455.507 million), Natural Gas (PKR 454.398 million), Platinum (PKR 306.338 million), SP 500 (PKR 289.881 million), Copper (PKR 148.216 million) and JPY Equity (PKR 186.400 million). In Agricultural commodities, 26 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 23.892 million were traded.

