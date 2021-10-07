ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                   01-10-2021   08-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#    02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                  08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab#              04-10-2021   10-10-2021                                  11-10-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    04-10-2021   11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd               05-10-2021   11-10-2021    40%(F)          01-10-2021    11-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                   30-09-2021   14-10-2021    3.20%(F)        28-09-2021    14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba        30-09-2021   14-10-2021    0.80%(F)        28-09-2021    14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba               30-09-2021   14-10-2021    NIL                           14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                    30-09-2021   14-10-2021    4.80%(F)        28-09-2021    14-10-2021
Thal Ltd                         06-10-2021   12-10-2021    120%(F)         04-10-2021    12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                   07-10-2021   13-10-2021    NIL                           13-10-2021
National Foods Ltd               08-10-2021   14-10-2021    100%(F),25%B    06-10-2021    14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            08-10-2021   14-10-2021    NIL                           14-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd        08-10-2021   15-10-2021    2.5%(F)         06-10-2021    15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                   08-10-2021   15-10-2021    NIL                           15-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                    08-10-2021   15-10-2021    10%(F),3%B      06-10-2021    15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd        08-10-2021   16-10-2021    12.50%(F)       06-10-2021    16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd          09-10-2021   16-10-2021    30%(F)          07-10-2021    16-10-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd#                 09-10-2021   16-10-2021                                  16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd          09-10-2021   16-10-2021    NIL                           16-10-2021
Hashimi Can Company Ltd          11-10-2021   18-10-2021    NIL                           18-10-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Ltd                     12-10-2021   18-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021    10%(i)          08-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021    10%(i)          08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           12-10-2021   19-10-2021    25%(i)          08-10-2021
First Al-Noor Modaraba           13-10-2021   19-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   19-10-2021    70%(ii)         11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd         14-10-2021   20-10-2021    NIL                           20-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd              12-10-2021   21-10-2021    148%R**         08-10-2021    21-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021    NIL                           21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       14-10-2021   21-10-2021    40%(F)          12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                  14-10-2021   21-10-2021    NIL                           21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               14-10-2021   21-10-2021    100%(F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd            14-10-2021   21-10-2021    100%(F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd      15-10-2021   21-10-2021    NIL                           21-10-2021
A griauto Industries Ltd         15-10-2021   21-10-2021    120%(F)         13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd     15-10-2021   21-10-2021    25%(F)          13-10-2021    21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021    NIL                           21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                  15-10-2021   21-10-2021    NIL                           21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd             15-10-2021   21-10-2021    40%(F)          13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021    25%(F),10%B     13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021    NIL                           23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021    15%B            13-10-2021    23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021    5%B             13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021    NIL                           22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       15-10-2021   22-10-2021    35%(F)          13-10-2021    22-10-2021
786 Investments Ltd              15-10-2021   22-10-2021    NIL                           22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                     15-10-2021   22-10-2021    NIL                           22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                 15-10-2021   22-10-2021    NIL                           22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021    100%(F)         14-10-2021    22-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                        16-10-2021   23-10-2021    NIL                           23-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd           16-10-2021   23-10-2021    NIL                           23-10-2021
Macter International Ltd         16-10-2021   23-10-2021    20%(F)          14-10-2021    23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                 17-10-2021   23-10-2021    NIL                           23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd              11-10-2021   25-10-2021    10%B            07-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd      16-10-2021   25-10-2021    30%(F)          14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd         17-10-2021   25-10-2021    20%(F)          14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd               18-10-2021   25-10-2021    10%(F)          14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                      18-10-2021   25-10-2021    NIL                           25-10-2021
NetS ol Technologies Ltd         18-10-2021   25-10-2021    NIL                           25-10-2021
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd   19-10-2021   25-10-2021    100%(F)         15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd         19-10-2021   25-10-2021    55%(F),10%B     15-10-2021    25-10-2021
lahi Cotton Mills Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021    NIL                           25-10-2021
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   25-10-2021    10%(F)          15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021    NIL                           25-10-2021
Olympia Mills Ltd                19-10-2021   25-10-2021    NIL                           25-10-2021
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd   19-10-2021   25-10-2021    NIL                           25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021    150%(F)         15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021    20%(F)          15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                   19-10-2021   25-10-2021    15%(F)
Sui Northern Gas Pipeines Ltd    22-10-2021   25-10-2021    20%(i)          20-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd   15-10-2021   26-10-2021    100%(F)         13-10-2021    26-10-2021
Sally Textile Mills Ltd          16-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Al-K hair Gadoon Ltd             18-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
First Credit
& Investment Bank Ltd.           18-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd          18-10-2021   26-10-2021    60%(F)          14-10-2021    26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021    10%(F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021    20%(F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba           19-10-2021   26-10-2021    10%(F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba         19-10-2021   26-10-2021    4.034%(F)       15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Pak Datacom Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021    15%(F),10%B     15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Arpak International
Investments Ltd.                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
First Elite Capital Modaraba     19-10-2021   26-10-2021    3%(F)           15-10-2021    26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021    27.5%(F)        15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Gillette Pakistan Ltd            19-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       19-10-2021   26-10-2021    750%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021    20%B            15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021    20%(F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021    29%(F)          15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              19-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd   20-10-2021   26-10-2021    10%(F)          18-10-2021    26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd   20-10-2021   26-10-2021    20%(F)          18-10-2021    26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd                 20-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           20-10-2021   26-10-2021    20%(F),20%B     18-10-2021    26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd   20-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
First National Bank Modaraba     20-10-2021   26-10-2021    NIL                           26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd           13-10-2021   27-10-2021    20%(F)          11-10-2021    27-10-2021
First Imrooz Modaraba            14-10-2021   27-10-2021    155%(F)         12-10-2021    27-10-2021
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2021   27-10-2021    28%(F)          14-10-2021    27-10-2021
Habib Metro Modaraba             18-10-2021   27-10-2021    4%(F)           14-10-2021    27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd      19-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   27-10-2021    214.50%(F)      15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd             19-10-2021   27-10-2021    330%(F)         15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   27-10-2021    715%(F)         15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd             19-10-2021   27-10-2021    10%B            15-10-2021    27-10-2021
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                         20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Diamond Industries Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Towellers Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd.                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021    15%(F)          18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd.                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq
Textile Mills Ltd.               20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid
Textiles Mills Ltd.              20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd        20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd                         20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021    7%(F)           18-10-2021    27-10-2021
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd.                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Karam Ceramics Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021    10%B            18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shaffi Chemical
Industries Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd.              21-10-2021   27-10-2021    50%(F)          19-10-2021    27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                     21-10-2021   27-10-2021    12%B            19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021    150%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Premium Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021    500%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sitara Energy Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba               21-10-2021   27-10-2021    11%(F)          19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021    5%(F),8%B       19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021    30%(ii)         19-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021    40%(F)          19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021    15%(F)          19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021    100%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba           21-10-2021   27-10-2021    15%(F)          19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   27-10-2021    100%(F),10%B    19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd     21-10-2021   27-10-2021    30%B            19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Bilal Fibres Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Pakistan Services Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
International Knitwear Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021    100%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd             22-10-2021   27-10-2021    50%(F)          20-10-2021    27-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd               08-10-2021   28-10-2021    10%(F)          06-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                      15-10-2021   28-10-2021    10%B            13-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd                19-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   28-10-2021    18%(F)          15-10-2021    28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd              20-10-2021   28-10-2021    15%(F)          18-10-2021    28-10-2021
Citi Pharma Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021    15%(F),10%B     19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Balochistan Glass Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
GOC(Pak) Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021    10%(F)          19-10-2021    28-10-2021
First Paramount Modaraba         21-10-2021   28-10-2021    4.5%(F)         19-10-2021    28-10-2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd     21-10-2021   28-10-2021    10%B            19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021    50%(F)          19-10-2021    28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd.                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021    15%B            19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021    5%B             19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021    40%(F)          19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021    30%(F)          19-10-2021    28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd.    21-10-2021   28-10-2021    10%(F)          19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021    2%B             19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Crescent Jute Products Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Shams Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021    20%(F)          19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Ltd                          21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghazi Fabrics
International Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021    7.5%(F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Burshane LPG(Pakistan) Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021    20%(F),30%B     20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           27-10-2021
Grays Leasing Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021    30%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021    20%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba         22-10-2021   28-10-2021    13.2%(F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021    10%(F),20%B     20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021    25%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021    10%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021    10%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
J .K . Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021    15%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021    27.50%(ii)      20-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021    25%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021    25%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021    25%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nishat C hunian Power Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021    15%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd    22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021    100%(F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021    5%(F)           20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021    30%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021    14.3%(F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021    120%(F)         20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021    2%(F)           20-10-2021    28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba               22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
AirLink Communication Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021    12.5%(F),7.5%B  20-10-2021    28-10-2021
B.F. Modaraba                    22-10-2021   28-10-2021    5%(F)           20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd.                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-Star Power Ltd               23-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd         23-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd.                 22-10-2021   29-10-2021    NIL                           29-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                 22-10-2021   29-10-2021    3.7%(F),331%R   20-10-2021    27-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd              20-10-2021   30-10-2021    115%(F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
S.S. Oil Mills Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021    30%(F)          21-10-2021    27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd              24-10-2021   30-10-2021    500%(F),20%B    21-10-2021    30-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd         25-10-2021   01-11-2021    10%(F)          21-10-2021    28-10-2021
MACPAC Films Ltd                 28-10-2021   03-11-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba          23-10-2021   06-11-2021    6%(F)           21-10-2021    28-10-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021    5%(F)           09-12-2021    21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

