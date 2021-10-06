ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

  • Declines another 0.09% to close at 170.96 against the US dollar in inter-bank market
BRecorder.com 06 Oct 2021

Pakistan's rupee reached a fresh low against the US dollar, closing near the 171 level in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 170.96 against the USD, a day-on-day decline of 16 paisas or 0.09%. This is the weakest the rupee has been against the US currency, surpassing the 170.8 recorded earlier.

Pakistan has been battling a widening current account deficit and high import bill, with commodity prices at the international markets making it worse for the South Asian economy.

According to data released by the PBS on Monday, Pakistan's trade deficit widened by 100.6% to $11.7 billion during the first quarter (July-September) of the ongoing fiscal year compared with $5.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. Imports stood at $18.631 billion during July-September, a 65% increase year-on-year.

“The PBS data does have an impact on the rupee,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

He said that the problem of import growth is further compounded by a record increase in commodity prices, especially oil. “Oil payments are a major component of our import bill, then comes food items and machinery,” added Abbas.

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

Similar concerns were expressed by other experts, “Rising oil and gas prices in Europe are a big threat that is hurting our economy,” said Asad Rizvi, former Treasury Head-Chase Manhattan Bank, in a tweet post.

"Demand is due to unexpectedly fast improving Covid conditions and consumer shifting to cheaper oil from expensive gas that is equivalent of $205 a barrel."

On Wednesday, US crude rose to its highest level since 2014 but pared gains and was last off 0.15% to $78.81 a barrel. Brent crude lost 0.07% to $82.46 per barrel, having hit a three-year high in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Abbas said SBP measures to arrest the rupee decline would take time to take effect.

The SBP has recently introduced a string of measures including the imposition of a 100% cash margin requirement on import of 114 items, taking the total number to 525, revision of its Prudential Regulations (PRs) for consumer financing to moderate import and demand growth, and reducing the retention period of export proceeds with Authorised Dealers upon realisation from five to three working days.

Abbas said resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would provide much-needed clarity.

