ANL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.66%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.75%)
ASL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.49%)
FFBL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.29%)
GGGL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.7%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.56%)
NETSOL 133.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.48%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PTC 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.26%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
UNITY 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.59%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,752 Increased By ▲ 16.71 (0.35%)
BR30 23,057 Increased By ▲ 100.21 (0.44%)
KSE100 44,983 Decreased By ▼ -61.63 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,667 Decreased By ▼ -17.52 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
JGBs soften after weak 10-year bond auction

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond prices eased on Tuesday after a 10-year bond auction drew tepid demand, while the market showed a muted response to new Japanese Finance Minister Shinichi Suzuki's comments about a fiscal target.

The Ministry of Finance's offer of 2.6 trillion yen ($23.4 billion) attracted limited bids, with the auction's bid-to-cover ratio falling to 2.45 from 3.36 in the previous auction.

The auction's tail, or the gap between lowest and average price, widened to 0.03 point from 0.02 at the previous auction, another sign of weak demand.

"The results were poor. Yields may have been too low for market players to aggressively bid," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050% while the 20-year yield edged up 1 basis point to 0.435%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.675%.

At the shorter end, the five-year yield also gained 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to 151.53, with a trading volume of 27,313 lots.

Finance Minister Suzuki said the country will aim to bring its primary balance to a surplus by fiscal 2025.

Japanese government bond ministry of finance 30 year JGB

