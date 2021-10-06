ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM’s kitchen cabinet: all slim

“So is Mr Rotund packing up?” “Mr Rotund?” “Shahzad Akbar, he failed in the Get Shehbaz Sharif campaign...
Anjum Ibrahim 06 Oct 2021

“So is Mr Rotund packing up?”

“Mr Rotund?”

“Shahzad Akbar, he failed in the Get Shehbaz Sharif campaign and now even Pandora papers have not named any immediate member of the SS family and I mean sons and sons-in-law and daughters…”

“Mr Rotund had placed reliance on the British Serious Fraud Office for which he drew a hefty amount at the taxpayers’ expense - a salary plus protocol plus trips to the UK and…and now the Pandora papers haven’t been cooperative…I mean these incompetent Western…”

“Indeed, and in contrast National Accountability Bureau, which incidentally is not under his administrative control, has gone after SS’s first wife Nusrat and that just shows that our investigative agencies are better than the SFO and Pandora…”

“Don’t be facetious, I reckon The Khan should follow his gut – he never ever surrounded himself with weight watchers, I mean look at his kitchen cabinet – all slim, all slender though I am unaware whether they exercise or not…”

“For your information Mr Rotund is also not watching his weight.”

“Hmmm, that he is clearly not, anyway so SS and Sons still no offshore accounts, I mean what is all this about!”

“I am not going to answer that, oh just one plea…”

“Plea? What you have an offshore account as well? I would urge The Prime Minister to ignore your plea - anyone stupid enough not to take advantage of the amnesty schemes, on average two per administration, and the Khan administration is no exception…”

“The Khan has set up a committee and as the proverb states quite aptly a camel is a horse designed by a committee….but anyway if this committee dares to design a camel as a donkey then I have it on good authority that around 14 to 15 South Punjab members of parliament will leave the government and Punjab will almost certainly fall and as we know if The Buzz falls The Khan will fall…”

“Not a single name in either the 14 or 15 in South Punjab or in the Chaudhary clan that has an aen (24th letter of the Urdu alphabet)…”

“You reckon divine intervention – I mean first Pandora papers then this dratted Shehbaz Sharif not being named and then…”

“Prayers are being offered in all PTI strongholds…”

“Amen.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

