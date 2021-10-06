PCB chief urges businessmen to invest in ‘cricket economy’

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has urged the business community to play its role and invest in cricket economy.

Pakistan cricket is dependent on International Cricket Council funding, he said during his visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange adding that he wants local business community should take part in boosting the economy of cricket.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) welcomed the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja with a gong ceremony held in his honour. Ramiz Raja struck the gong at the PSX Trading Hall to open the trading day amidst the presence of senior management of PCB and PSX.

This is the first time in the history of the Exchange that a gong ceremony has been held to honour a cricketing hero and Chairman of PCB. The PCB Chairman was accompanied by Acting-CEO PCB, Salman Naseer and members of PCB Governing Body, Javed Kureishi and Aasim Jawad. Also present at the occasion were Chairperson PSX, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Board Members PSX and capital market participants.

Speaking at the occasion, the MD PSX, Farrukh H. Khan, said for most Pakistanis, cricket is a part of their life and not just a sport. The passions evoked by cricket are unmatched. By providing sports facilities and domestic tournaments for the young, PCB is helping to shape the future attitudes and destinies of our younger generations. Similarly, success in sports at an international level also raises the profile and builds the image of a country. The impact of PCB’s work goes well beyond just cricket, with important social and economic benefits for Pakistan, he added.

He said there is no better person than Ramiz Raja to lead PCB at this important juncture as he is an accomplished cricketer, member of the 1992 world cup winning squad, a world class cricket commentator and a former CEO of PCB. “Although it’s only been a few weeks since he took over, I am impressed by the energy that he has brought to this role and the initiatives that have already been started”, Farrukh said. Such a bold approach and ability to take tough decisions bodes well for the future of cricket in Pakistan, he added. “We pray for our team’s success in the upcoming T20 World cup and welcoming them to PSX in the future as well”.

Ramiz Raja thanked PSX for inviting him to the gong ceremony to open the trading day. “I am extremely pleased to be in these great surroundings, the trading hall and the Exchange itself as it is a unique experience for me”, he said. “This is for the first time that I have experienced being amongst the business and financial community in the capital market of Pakistan itself.”

“It is my vision to see cricket growing in Pakistan from grassroots level to international level and see the day when Pakistan reclaims its former glory in cricket across the world,” Ramiz Raja said.

